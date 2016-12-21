"Queer South Dakota" takes a stand
Sunday St Andrews Episcopal Church was a gathering place for lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexuals and their allies to keep these women in memory. The gathering was a call to action on how to support those that feel like they want to take their lives.
