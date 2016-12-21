Native American activist 'shocked' by Electoral College vote
In this April 18, 2013, file photo, Faith Spotted Eagle speaks in opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline, during the U.S. State Department's sole public hearing in Grand Island, Neb. The South Dakota activist says she is "totally shocked" that she got a vote for president from the Electoral College this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov 26
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC