Many South Dakotans still without power after the winter storm
South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard declared a 'State of Emergency' across the state after the winter storm on Christmas that left travelers stranded and locals without power. Fallen power lines grace the northeastern parts of South Dakota while East River Electric crews are mobilized to get the power back up.
