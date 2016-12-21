Juvenile diversion program steers kids back on the straightened path
The State of South Dakota is awarding funds to 25 counties for successfully diverting juvenile offenders from the criminal justice system. The counties will share a total of $242,500 in funding under a fiscal incentive program as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Initiative passed by the 2015 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
