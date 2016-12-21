Juvenile diversion program steers kid...

Juvenile diversion program steers kids back on the straightened path

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The State of South Dakota is awarding funds to 25 counties for successfully diverting juvenile offenders from the criminal justice system. The counties will share a total of $242,500 in funding under a fiscal incentive program as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Initiative passed by the 2015 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

