Interstate 90 reopened from Vivian to Chamberlain
State officials have reopened Interstate 90 from Vivian to Chamberlain in central South Dakota, according to the Department of Transportation. The DOT says icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds are still creating difficult travel conditions along I-90, especially in western South Dakota.
