Group to push transgender bathroom bill in South Dakota

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The leader of a conservative advocacy group in South Dakota said he plans to push for another bill to bar transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don't match their gender at birth. The group approved a draft of the bill last week, Family Heritage Alliance executive director Dale Bartscher told the Argus Leader .

