Embattled reservation hospital fails inspection again
An embattled government-run hospital has again been found in violation of quality-of-care standards, after its leadership promised improvements earlier this year. The Indian Health Service, the agency that administers the hospital on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, announced Friday that federal inspectors determined the failures, primarily in the emergency department, constituted an "immediate jeopardy" situation.
