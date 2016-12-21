Chief Sitting Bull and Standing Rock

Chief Sitting Bull and Standing Rock

Thursday Dec 15

Today is the 126th anniversary of the killing of Chief Sitting Bull in 1890 on the Standing Rock reservation in present-day North Dakota. Sitting Bull's death came in the midst of a national hysteria over the rise of an Indian spiritual practice called the Ghost Dance.

