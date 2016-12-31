Bev's On The River's last day open wi...

Bev's On The River's last day open will be Sunday

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Scott Salem, the general manager of Bev's on the River, said earlier this month that the eatery will be remodeled after it closes, and reopen a month later as "CRAVE." In June, Sioux Falls-based Hegg Companies bought Bev's on the River, MlrTym Marina, Jolly Rogers, and the Hilton Garden Inn.

