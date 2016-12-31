Bev's On The River's last day open will be Sunday

Scott Salem, the general manager of Bev's on the River, said earlier this month that the eatery will be remodeled after it closes, and reopen a month later as "CRAVE." In June, Sioux Falls-based Hegg Companies bought Bev's on the River, MlrTym Marina, Jolly Rogers, and the Hilton Garden Inn.

