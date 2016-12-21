Air Force Vet Meersman Named Pine Ridgea
The Indian Health Service says a new CEO has joined an embattled government-run hospital on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Mark Meersman will be responsible for managing all administrative and health care activities at Pine Ridge Hospital.
