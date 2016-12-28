AAA: New Year's Day Ranks Among Deadl...

AAA: New Year's Day Ranks Among Deadliest On Roadways

As South Dakotans prepare for New Year's celebrations, AAA South Dakota is reminding drivers and passengers alike of the dangers on the roads this New Year's Day, which consistently ranks among the year's deadliest days for traffic fatalities. Over the 30 hours of New Year's last year - from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to midnight, Jan. 1, 2015 - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported 18 crashes resulted in injuries on South Dakota roadways.

