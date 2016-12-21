2) Rain, ice and blizzard conditions ...

2) Rain, ice and blizzard conditions Christmas weekend

We continue to monitor a powerful storm system that will impact much of our region on Christmas day. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota from Christmas day through Monday morning.

