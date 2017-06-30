With gun deaths at highest level in years, South Carolina looks for ways to stem violence
On an average week between 1999 and 2014, a dozen people were fatally shot in South Carolina. Nearly 10,000 lives were lost to homicides, suicides and accidents involving guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
|A Website for your Business
|Jun 24
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Jun 23
|lol
|13
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC