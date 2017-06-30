With gun deaths at highest level in y...

With gun deaths at highest level in years, South Carolina looks for ways to stem violence

On an average week between 1999 and 2014, a dozen people were fatally shot in South Carolina. Nearly 10,000 lives were lost to homicides, suicides and accidents involving guns.

