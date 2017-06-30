Will former KGB officer Putin get upper hand on deal-making Trump?
Tillerson has the most experience dealing with Putin of any member of the Trump administration. That could help the president navigate the meeting.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC DSS needs reformed abuse of power and stop h... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Sbraa
|6
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Vet concerned
|913
|replace trump and re place him later on
|Thu
|Deport U
|2
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Wed
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Robert N
|60
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|Jul 5
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
