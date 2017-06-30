The hunt for treasure is still on in South Carolina
Former Charleston lawyer Nicolas Lempesis has studied numerous redacted FBI files on convicted murderer Elmer "Trigger" Burke, who moved to Folly Beach and was arrested there in the mid-1950s. Wade Spees/Staff The FBI Wanted Poster for Elmer "Trigger" Burke described him as an "extremely dangerous" person who would reportedly kill without provocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|2 hr
|The Reader
|1
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|4 hr
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC