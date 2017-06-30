Summerville man headed to prison for shooting two in 2013 drug deal
A Summerville man has been sentenced to serve more than a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting two people during a drug deal in 2013. According to the U.S. Attorney's South Carolina District office, Travis Donald Fender, 26, will serve 171 months or about 14 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Sun
|The Reader
|1
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Sun
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC