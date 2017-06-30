Summerville man headed to prison for shooting two in 2013 drug deal
A Summerville man has been sentenced to serve more than a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting two people during a drug deal in 2013. According to the U.S. Attorney's South Carolina District office, Travis Donald Fender, 26, will serve 171 months or about 14 years in prison.
