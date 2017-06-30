South Carolinians Love the Humble Muskmelon
Unlike watermelons, cantaloupes aren't often celebrated in the South, despite being such a common sight in the kitchen. We don't have tales of salting cantaloupe the way we do watermelon, and the fruit doesn't define Southern culture like watermelon and peaches have in the past.
Read more at Free Times.
