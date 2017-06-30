South Carolina won't give voter data to Trump's election fraud...
President Donald Trump tours the Boeing South Carolina facility in North Charleston with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in February. File/Susan Walsh/AP COLUMBIA - For now, South Carolina is not sending the voter data requested from all states by a White House commission examining Donald Trump's voter fraud allegations in the 2016 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Sun
|The Reader
|1
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Sun
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC