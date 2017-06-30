There are on the Post and Courier story from 15 hrs ago, titled South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto blocks birth control.... In it, Post and Courier reports that:

The children of South Carolina state employees are going to have to continue to shell out money if they want to guard against a pregnancy. That is if state lawmakers decide not to overturn a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, who last month came out against the effort to cover birth control for dependents under state insurance plans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.