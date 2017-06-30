South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto blocks birth control...
There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from 15 hrs ago, titled South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto blocks birth control.... In it, Post and Courier reports that:
The children of South Carolina state employees are going to have to continue to shell out money if they want to guard against a pregnancy. That is if state lawmakers decide not to overturn a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, who last month came out against the effort to cover birth control for dependents under state insurance plans.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Female dependents who get pregnant must go on Medicaid or face bankruptcy, so taxpayers foot the bill anyway. This veto is demeaning and demoralizing to women, who are being used because McMaster and others like him disagree with coverage for young people up to age 26. Why not take it a step further and only cover MALE dependents?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|4 hr
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
|A Website for your Business
|Jun 24
|Joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC