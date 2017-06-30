South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's ...

There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from 15 hrs ago, titled South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto blocks birth control.... In it, Post and Courier reports that:

The children of South Carolina state employees are going to have to continue to shell out money if they want to guard against a pregnancy. That is if state lawmakers decide not to overturn a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, who last month came out against the effort to cover birth control for dependents under state insurance plans.

The Reader

Boiling Springs, SC

#1 2 hrs ago
Female dependents who get pregnant must go on Medicaid or face bankruptcy, so taxpayers foot the bill anyway. This veto is demeaning and demoralizing to women, who are being used because McMaster and others like him disagree with coverage for young people up to age 26. Why not take it a step further and only cover MALE dependents?
