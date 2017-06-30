South Carolina election officials refuse voter data request from President Donald Trump fraud panel
The S.C. Election Commission is declining to send voter data requested by a White House panel trying to find fraud in last year's presidential race, the agency said Thursday. "The has carefully reviewed the request and applicable state law and has consulted with the S.C. Attorney General's office," agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC DSS needs reformed abuse of power and stop h... (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Sbraa
|6
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|4 hr
|Vet concerned
|913
|replace trump and re place him later on
|5 hr
|Deport U
|2
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Wed
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Robert N
|60
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC