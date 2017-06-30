Son of former Braves player awake and recovering after days on life support
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is continuing to recover following several days on life support after he was hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina. According to a post by his sister Sydney, Jason Lockhart was hit in the face by a throw by the catcher during a play at home plate.
