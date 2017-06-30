SC volunteer department gets truck for fighting brush fires
A South Carolina volunteer fire department has gotten a new truck that fights brush fires, which the chief says account for 80 percent of the fires in the community. Fire Chief Ricky Mundy of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department tells the Aiken Standard that the department has a custom-built Bulldog 4X4 Brush Truck.
