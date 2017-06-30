Reward offered as police investigate ...

Reward offered as police investigate inmate's 2nd escape

5 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

An inmate who has escaped twice from maximum-security prisons in South Carolina remained on the run Thursday as authorities sought the public's help in their manhunt by offering a reward. The search for convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey began Wednesday afternoon when prison officials realized he was missing.

