Revolutionary War musket ball discovered by South Carolina students

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Students from the College of Charleston's Archeological Field School search for artifacts from the 1780 British Seige line during the Revolutionary War. Students participating in College of Charleston's Archeological Field School discovered a roughly .60 caliber musket ball during excavations in the back lot of the historic Aiken Rhett House.

