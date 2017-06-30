Prosecutor: Arpaio ignored court order to help re-election
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled. Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC DSS needs reformed abuse of power and stop h... (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Sbraa
|6
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|Vet concerned
|913
|replace trump and re place him later on
|8 hr
|Deport U
|2
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Wed
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Robert N
|60
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC