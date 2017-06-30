Plea deal marks end of man's case in ...

Plea deal marks end of man's case in cab driver's 1961 death

A 74-year-old Indiana man has been freed after serving 14 years for the death of a South Carolina cab driver in 1961. The State newspaper reports that Edward Freiburger, of Columbia City, Indiana, last month entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter, maintaining innocence but acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict him.

