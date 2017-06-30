No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force for South Carolina voter information
South Carolina officials said Friday they have not received a request from the White House task force investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. The state Election Commission, however, received more than 50 calls and emails from the public asking the agency to keep voter information away from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity .
