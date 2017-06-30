No request yet from Trump vote fraud ...

No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force for South Carolina voter information

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

South Carolina officials said Friday they have not received a request from the White House task force investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. The state Election Commission, however, received more than 50 calls and emails from the public asking the agency to keep voter information away from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 28 Coco4u 59
Black Time To Win Jun 28 Coco4u 1
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... Jun 28 REAL AMERICAN 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 26 DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,164,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC