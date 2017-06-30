New flag, flagpole presented -
The Union Times The flags of the United States of America and the State of South Carolina fly from atop the flagpole at the Cross Keys Fire Department Friday evening. The flags and the flagpole were presented to the department by the Woodmen Life Chapter $323 in honor of the department's service to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|12 hr
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Robert N
|60
|replace trump and re place him later on
|12 hr
|trump talk are st...
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|17 hr
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC