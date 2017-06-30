Manic or Malicious? More police offic...

Manic or Malicious? More police officer training required by law

17 hrs ago

To help detect and de-escalate mental illness emergencies, police in South Carolina are now mandated more training by state law. The new law requires added hours of crisis training, to be able to tell the difference between someone having a manic episode, and someone who is malicious.

