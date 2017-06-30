JAY-Z and Will Smith call out racism in Story of O.J. film

Will Smith and Chris Rock have recalled their experience of racism for a film accompanying JAY-Z's new track The Story of O.J. The eight minute documentary, titled "Footnotes for 'The Story of O.J." expands on the themes Jay's song, which addresses why African-Americans are victims of inequality and prejudice. It also features the actor Mahershala Ali, Kendrick Lamar, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and Christopher Darden, a prosecuting lawyer in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial.

