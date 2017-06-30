JAY-Z and Will Smith call out racism ...

JAY-Z and Will Smith call out racism in Story of O.J. film

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Will Smith and Chris Rock have recalled their experience of racism for a film accompanying JAY-Z's new track The Story of O.J. The eight minute documentary, titled "Footnotes for 'The Story of O.J." expands on the themes Jay's song, which addresses why African-Americans are victims of inequality and prejudice. It also features the actor Mahershala Ali, Kendrick Lamar, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and Christopher Darden, a prosecuting lawyer in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block... Jul 2 The Reader 1
News No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force... Jul 2 Linda Watford 1
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 28 Coco4u 59
Black Time To Win Jun 28 Coco4u 1
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... Jun 28 REAL AMERICAN 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 26 DSS child for 3 y... 912
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC