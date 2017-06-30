Hackers have been targeting American ...

Hackers have been targeting American nuclear facilities since May: Homeland Security and FBI

Some 331 kilograms of plutonium will be sent by ship from Japan to a nuclear facility in South Carolina by the end of March Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a joint report at the end of last month issuing a "urgent" alert about hackers penetrating the networks of nuclear facilities. According to the New York Times , who obtained the June 28 joint report Thursday, hackers have targeted both nuclear and manufacturing facilities, such as the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Burlington, Kansas, who claimed their operations systems have not been compromised.

