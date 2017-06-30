Hackers have been targeting American nuclear facilities since May: Homeland Security and FBI
Some 331 kilograms of plutonium will be sent by ship from Japan to a nuclear facility in South Carolina by the end of March Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a joint report at the end of last month issuing a "urgent" alert about hackers penetrating the networks of nuclear facilities. According to the New York Times , who obtained the June 28 joint report Thursday, hackers have targeted both nuclear and manufacturing facilities, such as the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Burlington, Kansas, who claimed their operations systems have not been compromised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC DSS needs reformed abuse of power and stop h... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Sbraa
|6
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Vet concerned
|913
|replace trump and re place him later on
|Thu
|Deport U
|2
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Wed
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Robert N
|60
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|Jul 5
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC