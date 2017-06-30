Greenville electro-pop duo Carpoolpar...

Greenville electro-pop duo Carpoolparty create vapordance and a summer soundscape

Greenville-based husband-and-wife duo Carpoolparty drop warm, playful melodies and ebullient beats on both last year's LP Hot Tapes and last month's Internauts EP. We couldn't help but wonder, what came first - the marriage or the music? Unsurprisingly, the two have intersected since their first encounter.

