Greenville electro-pop duo Carpoolparty create vapordance and a summer soundscape
Greenville-based husband-and-wife duo Carpoolparty drop warm, playful melodies and ebullient beats on both last year's LP Hot Tapes and last month's Internauts EP. We couldn't help but wonder, what came first - the marriage or the music? Unsurprisingly, the two have intersected since their first encounter.
