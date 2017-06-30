Despite years, laws, and frustrations, Vegas woman meets lost brother after Facebook plea
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time. In an emotional Facebook post on June 24, Belkin, 29, recounted what she knew: that she was born in Lexington as Nicole Brooke Baker and put up for adoption at 6 months old.
