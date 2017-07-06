Colbert for President' billboard pops up in Quincy
In the City of Presidents, at least one resident is vying for a different celebrity to take over the corner office in the next election. Uncle Sam Rounseville , a patriotic staple of the Quincy community, paid to have a giant billboard put up this week calling for Stephen Colbert, the late-night television host and snarky political commentator, to run for president in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC DSS needs reformed abuse of power and stop h... (Nov '09)
|23 hr
|Sbraa
|6
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Vet concerned
|913
|replace trump and re place him later on
|Thu
|Deport U
|2
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Wed
|Argent Hiram
|2
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Robert N
|60
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16)
|Jul 5
|Not Her
|5
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC