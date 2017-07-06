Colbert for President' billboard pops up in Quincy

In the City of Presidents, at least one resident is vying for a different celebrity to take over the corner office in the next election. Uncle Sam Rounseville , a patriotic staple of the Quincy community, paid to have a giant billboard put up this week calling for Stephen Colbert, the late-night television host and snarky political commentator, to run for president in 2020.

