Changes coming for South Carolinians buying and registering vehicles starting July 1, 2017
Beginning July 1 people who purchase or register vehicles in South Carolina will owe a new type of fee, replacing the sales tax they're used to paying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block...
|Sun
|The Reader
|1
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Sun
|Linda Watford
|1
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|59
|Black Time To Win
|Jun 28
|Coco4u
|1
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 26
|DSS child for 3 y...
|912
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC