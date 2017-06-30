Bedbugs found in South Carolina fire ...

Bedbugs found in South Carolina fire station again

The Charleston Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday that bedbugs have been found at one of the stations that had problems earlier this year. Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the bugs were found on a covered mattress in the station's dorm.

