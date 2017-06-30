Authorities seeking inmate after his 2nd escape from prison
Authorities are looking for an inmate they believe has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says officers began searching Wednesday afternoon for Jimmy Causey, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles southeast of Columbia.
