Authorities seeking inmate after his ...

Authorities seeking inmate after his 2nd escape from prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities are looking for an inmate they believe has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says officers began searching Wednesday afternoon for Jimmy Causey, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles southeast of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil (Dec '16) 10 min Guest 4
News South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's veto block... Jul 2 The Reader 1
News No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force... Jul 2 Linda Watford 1
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 28 Coco4u 59
Black Time To Win Jun 28 Coco4u 1
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... Jun 28 REAL AMERICAN 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC