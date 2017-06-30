Applegreen makes first big acquisitio...

Applegreen makes first big acquisition in the US

Fuel and forecourt retailer Applegreen has agreed a deal to buy the trade and some assets of the Brandi group - a forecourt retail operation in South Carolina. Under its terms, Applegreen will pay $5.4m and a leading US institutional real estate investor will acquire certain property assets of the business for $70.1m.

Chicago, IL

