With $8.6 billion spent, fate of nuclear reactors still unknown
An aerial view of the V.C. Summer construction site in Jenkinsville, where two nuclear reactors are being built by Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas. The utilities are studying whether to complete the $14 billion project following a bankruptcy filing in March by lead contractor Westinghouse Electric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|13 hr
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Fri
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC