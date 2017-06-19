Who should do the drawing? While South Carolina debates who sets the...
South Carolina's seven congressional districts were drawn in 2011, but there is debate over whether state lawmakers should be in charge over drawing the lines after 2020. South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office/Provided South Carolina's seven congressional districts were drawn in 2011, but there is debate over whether state lawmakers should be in charge over drawing the lines after 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Website for your Business
|3 hr
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Fri
|lol
|13
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 22
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC