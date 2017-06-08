Walmart employees break window to save baby in hot car in South Carolina
Officers and EMS responded to the Walmart on Dorman Centre Drive between 4 and 5 p.m. in regards to a child abandonment call. According to the incident report, a shopper was loading up her own children into a shopping cart in the parking lot when she heard a baby crying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC