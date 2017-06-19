Vandal Arrested After Memorial For Sl...

Vandal Arrested After Memorial For Slain Muslim Teen Is Set On Fire: Cops

16 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

U.S. Parks Police said a man was arrested after allegedly igniting items placed at Washington D.C.'s Dupont Circle fountain in remembrance of Nabra Hassanen. Days earlier and 30 miles away, in suburban Sterling, Va., the 17-year-old was found dead in a pond.

