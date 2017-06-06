U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights body over abuses, treatment of Israel
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 5 hrs ago, titled U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights body over abuses, treatment of Israel.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley looks on prior to address a session of United Nations Human Rights Council on June 6, 2017 in Geneva. The Trump administration warned Tuesday that it could pull out of the U.N. Human Rights Council unless the body ends what Washington calls the whitewashing of dictators' abuses and unfair attacks on Israel.
Thank the Lord for the great Nikki Haley who is the US Ambassador to the UN who fights to prevent the anti-Semitic daily attacks on Israel by the UN which is used by the Mozlem Brotherhood together with the ex-Nazi regimes of Europe to isolate and weaken Israel and convert Israel to ISIL-Hamas Palestinian caliphate in Jerusalem. As a matter of fact, ISIS terrorists are getting cheer-leading and moral support of the liberal Democratic Party led by Hillary and anti-Semitic Israel hater George Soros and their media led by the NY Times and CNN which collaborate with the Mozlem Brotherhood and the Iranian regime What a co-incidence! Qatar is supporting ISIS caliphate, Iranian nukes regime and the Mozlem Brother agenda of death and destruction while surprisingly… so are the anti-Semitic Democrats that hate Israel and seek its demise. Who else but Bill Clinton recently received million dollar as a birthday present from Qatar sheik for the support of Hillary Clinton as a secretary of State of the Iranian nukes by providing the Iranian terrorist regime with quarter of the American Uranium and with 20,000 centrifuges to enrich the Uranium to nuke grade in 2011. At the same time Qatar financed ISIS caliphate acquiring of tens of thousands of American top tank, artillery, missiles and Hamvees that were used by the Caliphate to conquer and control areas in Iraq and Syria larger than Great Britain. It is good news that Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Emirate cut their diplomatic relations with Qatar which is the major financing and arming force of the Mozlem Brotherhood, Iran and ISIS all of which destabilize the Middle East and the world and all of which present major danger of nuke and WMD attacks by Iran and its terrorists organizations of Hamas, Hezbollah, Quds and ISIS.
