U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy about to become first House committee chairman from South Carolina in years

Barring unforeseen circumstances, U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy is the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. It will make the South Carolina Republican the only member of the state delegation to run a standing congressional committee in D.C., and the first since Budget Chairman John Spratt, a Democrat from the Rock Hill area who was defeated in 2010.

