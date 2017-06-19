U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

What are the politics of U.F.O.s? On the campaign trail, Hillary Clinton said she believed in giving wider access to government records related to U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial life. Listen to what some presidents had to say about aliens and Area 51. NASA has selected its largest astronaut class since 2000 after receiving a record-breaking number of applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Sat Pastor 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 16 Sbraa 910
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC