U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
What are the politics of U.F.O.s? On the campaign trail, Hillary Clinton said she believed in giving wider access to government records related to U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial life. Listen to what some presidents had to say about aliens and Area 51. NASA has selected its largest astronaut class since 2000 after receiving a record-breaking number of applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Sat
|Pastor
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 16
|Sbraa
|910
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC