Trump welcomes NCAA champion football...

Trump welcomes NCAA champion football team to White House

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA Football National Champions Clemson University Tigers. President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA Football National Champions Clemson University Tigers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Sun Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 2 Goose 908
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
News The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11) May 29 Romney s roofies 4,051
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC