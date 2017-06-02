Top SC Dem on Paris Pullout: Let's 'Stay in This Fight'
Rep. Jim Clyburn, the sole South Carolina Democrat on Capitol Hill, told a spirited town hall meeting on Thursday that the nation "going to be fine" despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris accord. Clyburn likened Trump's move to his ongoing push to kill the Affordable Care Act, telling some 200 residents of Sumter, "It's repeal without anything to replace it with."
