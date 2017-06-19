this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Pictured, front row, from left, are: Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander, and Dr. Ray Brooks, president of Piedmont Tech. Back row, from left, are: Dr. Dave Slimmer, Lander dean of science and math; Jennifer Mathis, Lander executive director of Admissions; Andy Benoit, Lander vice president of enrollment and access management; Dr. David Mash, Lander provost; Dr. Jack Bagwell, PTC vice president for academic affairs; Tamatha Sells, PTC dean of student services; Dr. Brad Griggs, PTC dean of arts and sciences; and Renae Frazier, PTC dean of admissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 7 hr DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Sat Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC