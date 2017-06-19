this story a-o

Pictured, front row, from left, are: Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander, and Dr. Ray Brooks, president of Piedmont Tech. Back row, from left, are: Dr. Dave Slimmer, Lander dean of science and math; Jennifer Mathis, Lander executive director of Admissions; Andy Benoit, Lander vice president of enrollment and access management; Dr. David Mash, Lander provost; Dr. Jack Bagwell, PTC vice president for academic affairs; Tamatha Sells, PTC dean of student services; Dr. Brad Griggs, PTC dean of arts and sciences; and Renae Frazier, PTC dean of admissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.