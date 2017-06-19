The New York Post: Trump thought running for president would be a fun ...

The New York Post: Trump thought runn...

13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reveals in a new book that Donald Trump thought running for president would cost about as much as a yacht and be "a lot more fun." Gingrich, a Trump ally and confidant, said he met with Trump in January 2015 and they talked about how much a presidential race would cost - with competitive estimates running to as much as $80 million.

