The New York Post: Trump thought running for president would be a fun ...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reveals in a new book that Donald Trump thought running for president would cost about as much as a yacht and be "a lot more fun." Gingrich, a Trump ally and confidant, said he met with Trump in January 2015 and they talked about how much a presidential race would cost - with competitive estimates running to as much as $80 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|1
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Sat
|Pastor
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 16
|Sbraa
|910
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC